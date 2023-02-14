Carson High School will host a community-focused event next week, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, from 5:30-7:45 p.m., where students, families and community members are invited to explore various education paths offered including Career and Technical Education (CTE), Advance Placement (AP) and JumpStart.
“More Than A STEM Night: A Community PLC Event” is an evening event intended to spark student desires to choose high school classes that align with their interests, skills and aptitudes. This is the perfect opportunity for families with students of all ages to begin learning about the opportunities available to them.
Students, parents/guardians and interested members of the community are all invited to participate.
The evening will start in the Carson High School Gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. with a quick welcome. Dinner will be served between 5:45-7:00 p.m. in the downstairs cafeteria and is hosted by Chartwells, the district nutrition services provider. Campus Tours and Presentations will be given between 6:00-7:00 p.m.
There is no cost for this event.
This event will replace the previously scheduled Quarterly Community PLC that was set for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.