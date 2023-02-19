Winter is not over with yet, so be prepared for more snow and cold weather this week. This will not be a huge storm, but enough snow will fall to cause some delays and travel impacts. This will be a longer lasting storm as well. The best chance for snow will be Tuesday afternoon as the cold front moves through. It will be windy on Tuesday with Wind Advisories posted for the Truckee Meadows. The majority of the snow will fall on Tuesday, but scattered snow showers will fall through Friday, especially in the Sierra. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the Tahoe area from 10am through 10pm on Tuesday.
There will be a pretty big temperature drop from Monday into Wednesday. Highs on Monday will near 60 degrees, and they’ll struggle to get out of the 30’s on Wednesday. Winds are stronger with bigger temperature or pressure differences. The jet stream, which is where the strongest winds are typically found in the atmosphere will also be quite strong. Wind gusts will range from 50mph in the Truckee Meadows, to 60mph in wind prone areas, and 100mph in the high Sierra. Wind speeds will reach their peak in the afternoon as the front moves through.
Snow totals will range from over a foot in the high Sierra to less than a couple inches in the valley from Tuesday through Friday. The majority of the snow will fall on Tuesday. Several inches could fall in the mountains on Tuesday alone. Strong winds will also lead to low visibility, making travel difficult. The snow will come in a couple different rounds. The first one will move through along with the front, in more of a steady line of snow, and the second one will be more scattered as the upper level low moves in by Thursday. Confidence is high between models that snow will fall along the front, but goes down some later in the week. Keep in mind it only takes a dusting to make roadways slick. Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be slick from leftover snow and ice. Snow chances goes down to 20 percent by Thursday.