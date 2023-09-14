Usually, summer is the busiest season for real estate. But lenders here say this summer was a bit of a tough one for the local housing market.
"This summer was really strange because we were expecting interest rates to come down and there to be a ton of activity because inflation started trending down," said Shivani Peterson with All Western Mortgage. "So we thought the Fed would change course with their path of raising the short-term rate, which would lower mortgage rates, and we would have a busy summer. That's not exactly how things played out. As we know, interest rates are still pretty high, which has affected affordability, and there's not a ton of houses for people to buy. So while home prices continue to rise, we're not seeing as many closings, as many transactions."
She doesn't predict much will change in the near future.
"We're expecting for the next 12 months that home prices will stay steady, and then as interest rates do come down, which they will have to in the next year, we'll see a more rapid acceleration of home prices as more people can afford to buy them, but still not more houses for them to buy," Peterson said.
She says those looking to buy should be patient, and have a specific number in mind.
"If you're trying to buy a home you might feel discouraged, you might feel like wow, it's a new market every month," she said. "The key thing to know is what are your numbers and what do they need to look like. What you want to know is, if I can't afford a home when interest rates are 7%, what exactly do I need the interest rate to be for me to afford it? And say that number is 6.5% or 6.25%, when it hits that number you'll be ready to act quickly and get into a home."
During the pandemic, Peterson started a panel for those looking to invest in real estate, called the Future is Female.
"When we started doing this, a lot of women had left the workforce," she said. "And I wanted to start informing and educating people on different income streams, because from what I've seen, working inside hundreds of peoples' finances, is that the most financially secure have multiple streams of income and real estate investing is a way you can do, that even when the market is not great. It's important to know that real estate is a game for the patient, so the more time you have to educate yourself and learn about different strategies out there, a lot of them are not common knowledge. This is not stuff we learn in school and it's valuable, so that's why we started this event and continue to do it."
The sixth installment of the Future is Female is Thursday, September 14 and it's slated to be the biggest event yet.
"Now it's a half-day workshop where we teach you the skills you need to know to get started, or to take your portfolio to the next level," Peterson said. "This time the event has gotten even bigger and we're flying in Lindsay Lovell from the Bay Area. She has a course and a program where she teaches people how to invest in real estate, it's called Millionaire's March, and she's going to be teaching an exclusive workshop just to the Future is Female community."
All of the proceeds from these events go to the Women and Children's Center of the Sierra, the Future is Female has raised $15,000 for the nonprofit so far.
"This center does so much good in our local community," Peterson said. "They don't just give away free diapers, they help women get their GED, get a job, get out of dangerous situations. it's a safe space and we want to help them help as many women as they can."
Tickets for today's the Future is Female event are available in person and on Zoom.