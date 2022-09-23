The 76,539-acre Mosquito Fire remains 60% contained across Placer and El Dorado counties.
CAL FIRE says 78 buildings have been destroyed and another 13 are damaged.
Currently, no buildings are threatened - previously more than 11,000 structures were threatened.
CAL FIRE says all evacuation orders for both Placer and El Dorado counties have now been lifted, allowing residents to return home.
Today Reno firefighters and their assigned strike team are removing hose off the Mosquito Fire, which is near Auburn, Ca. Crews report the rain has helped extinguish this fire, while the fire remains at 76,290 acres, 39% containment, over 3000 firefighters are still assigned￼. pic.twitter.com/0xIPV861Lb— Reno Firefighters (@RenoFirefighter) September 20, 2022
PG&E says an electrical fault was recorded around the same time the fire broke out. The utility disclosed the information in an incident report filed with the California Public Utilities Commission on September 8.
Placer County previously proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire.