The 76,539-acre Mosquito Fire remains 60% contained across Placer and El Dorado counties. 

CAL FIRE says 78 buildings have been destroyed and another 13 are damaged. 

Currently, no buildings are threatened - previously more than 11,000 structures were threatened. 

CAL FIRE says all evacuation orders for both Placer and El Dorado counties have now been lifted, allowing residents to return home.

Download PDF Mosquito Fire, Sept. 22

PG&E says an electrical fault was recorded around the same time the fire broke out.  The utility disclosed the information in an incident report filed with the California Public Utilities Commission on September 8. 

Placer County previously proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire.

