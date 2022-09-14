The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado Counties has grown to 63,776 acres - it's now 20% contained, down 5% from the previous day.

Placer County says 11,277 people have been evacuated due to the fire - over 5,900 alone from Placer County. Approximately 5,848 homes in both counties remain threatened.

CAL FIRE reports that 64 buildings have been destroyed while another 10 were damaged.

Mosquito Fire Update Operations Section Chief Donald Fregulia gives the daily Operational Update for September 14th, 2022 on the Mosquito Fire.

PG&E says an electrical fault was recorded around the same time the fire broke out. The utility disclosed the information in an incident report filed with the California Public Utilities Commission on September 8.

Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire.

CAL FIRE says the fire is burning in extremely difficult terrain including steep canyons where directly attacking the fire can be difficult.