The Mosquito Fire is now 64,159 acres across Placer and El Dorado Counties and remains at 20% containment.

CAL FIRE says 70 buildings have been destroyed while another 10 have been damaged as a result of the fire across both counties.

CAL FIRE says approximately 9,236 homes remain threatened due to the fire.

Mosquito Fire Update Operations Section Chief Donald Fregulia gives the daily Operational Update for September 14th, 2022 on the Mosquito Fire.

PG&E says an electrical fault was recorded around the same time the fire broke out. The utility disclosed the information in an incident report filed with the California Public Utilities Commission on September 8.

Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire.

CAL FIRE says the fire is burning in extremely difficult terrain including steep canyons where directly attacking the fire can be difficult.