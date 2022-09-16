The Mosquito Fire grown to nearly 70,000 acres but remains 20% contained across Placer and El Dorado counties.
CAL FIRE says 73 buildings have been destroyed and another 13 are damaged. About 9,236 homes remain threatened.
PG&E says an electrical fault was recorded around the same time the fire broke out. The utility disclosed the information in an incident report filed with the California Public Utilities Commission on September 8.
Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire.
CAL FIRE says the fire is burning in extremely difficult terrain including steep canyons where directly attacking the fire can be difficult.