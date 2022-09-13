The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado Counties has grown to 50,330 acres - it's now 25% contained.
Placer County says 11,277 people have been evacuated due to the fire - over 5,900 alone from Placer County. Approximately 5,848 homes in both counties remain threatened.
CAL FIRE reports that 46 buildings have been destroyed while another 5 were damaged.
PG&E says an electrical fault was recorded around the same time the fire broke out. The utility disclosed the information in an incident report filed with the California Public Utilities Commission on September 8.
It looks like the smoke plume from the Mosquito Fire could be heading right for the Truckee Meadows by Tuesday afternoon and evening. The smoke will blow in from the west to the east out toward Lovelock, Fallon and Austin. We can expect moderate to unhealthy air quality the next few days around the region and as you get closer to the fire. Stay indoors with the windows shut and air conditioner on to seek relief from the unhealthy air, and drink plenty of water.
Mosquito Fire Update 9-13-22 a.m.— CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) September 13, 2022
Size: 49,761 acres
Containment: 18%
Total Personnel: 2,675 pic.twitter.com/NLdSHlw9sc
Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire.
CAL FIRE says the fire is burning in extremely difficult terrain including steep canyons where directly attacking the fire can be difficult.
Evacuated #MosquitoFire animals are beginning to arrive at Gold Country Fairgrounds this morning as we shift sheltering operations to their site, bringing animals closer to home.— Placer County (@PlacerCA) September 13, 2022
We have ~ 30 people, staff & volunteers working hard to transport these nearly 200 animals safely! pic.twitter.com/ShlW8OSirc