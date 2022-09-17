Weather Alert

...Lingering Smoke Concerns through Sunday Morning, but a Change to Cooler and Wetter Conditions Is Coming... * Deeper southerly flow will push smoke from the Mosquito Fire smoke northward later today. Conditions may deteriorate in the Sierra Valley and from Truckee eastward to Highway 395 between Stead and Doyle from late afternoon into this evening, with some eastward spread across Pyramid Lake and into west central Nevada overnight into Sunday morning. Elsewhere, improved air quality conditions are expected through the rest of today, with fewer smoke concerns from midday Sunday through Monday. * An early season storm moves near the west coast this weekend, bringing much cooler temperatures, and chances for rain and high elevation snow Sunday through Wednesday. The west side of the Sierra is favored for the highest liquid totals, with limited precipitation chances into western Nevada until late Monday or Tuesday. There are decent chances for wetting rainfall through much of the Sierra near Tahoe and Alpine County, northeast California, and far northwest Nevada over this four-day period. * Higher passes such as Mt. Rose, Tioga, Sonora, and Ebbetts could see light slushy snow accumulations, but overall travel impacts will be minimal due to the recent warmth. * It will be rather chilly Sunday through Wednesday with daytime temperatures 15-20 degrees below average. Overnight lows could drop into the 20s in colder Sierra valleys, so be prepared for these chilly conditions if planning backcountry recreation activities. Most western Nevada valleys should remain above freezing, but some of the typical cooler spots could see temperatures drop into the 30s by Monday or Tuesday morning, which could affect cold-sensitive vegetation.