The Mosquito Fire in Placer County continues to hold at 46,587 acres across Placer and El Dorado Counties.
It's still 10% contained.
Placer County says 11,260 people have been evacuated due to the fire - over 5,900 alone from Placer County. Approximately 5,848 homes in both counties remain threatened.
The Mosquito Fire continues to progress primarily to the north and east. Despite cooler temperatures, the historically dry fuel moisture in the vegetation continues driving the fire's growth.
Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire.
CAL FIRE says the fire is threatening more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
CAL FIRE says the fire is burning in extremely difficult terrain including steep canyons where directly attacking the fire can be difficult.
This extreme fire behavior caused evacuation orders and evacuation warnings issued by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office for the communities of Volcanoville, Georgetown, Bottle Hill, Stumpy Meadows, Slate Mountain, and Cool. Placer County Sheriff’s Office also issued evacuation orders and evacuation warnings for the communities of Michigan Bluff, Baker Ranch, Crystal View Road & Bath Road, Foresthill, Todd Valley, Sky View Spring Garden, and Yankee Jims.
There are approximately 1,700 personnel assigned to the incident.
The priority for firefighting personnel is to provide life safety and structure protection for the community. Additionally, the construction of direct and indirect containment lines utilizing handcrews and bulldozers is a significant objective.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.