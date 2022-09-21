The 76,290-acre Mosquito Fire is now 49% contained across Placer and El Dorado counties.
CAL FIRE says 78 buildings have been destroyed and another 13 are damaged.
CAL FIRE says approximately 111 homes remain threatened due to the fire.
Continued rain showers along with colder temperatures kept fire activity to a minimum overnight and the Mosquito Fire held in its current footprint. The Flash Flood Watch for the fire area expired at midnight with no significant issues observed. Additional rain and afternoon thunderstorms are forecasted for Wednesday with high humidity and cool afternoon temperatures expected. Drier and warmer weather returns Thursday, with a warming trend into the weekend and into next week.
Today Reno firefighters and their assigned strike team are removing hose off the Mosquito Fire, which is near Auburn, Ca. Crews report the rain has helped extinguish this fire, while the fire remains at 76,290 acres, 39% containment, over 3000 firefighters are still assigned￼. pic.twitter.com/0xIPV861Lb— Reno Firefighters (@RenoFirefighter) September 20, 2022
PG&E says an electrical fault was recorded around the same time the fire broke out. The utility disclosed the information in an incident report filed with the California Public Utilities Commission on September 8.
Placer County previously proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire.