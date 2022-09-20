The 76,290-acre Mosquito Fire remains 39% contained across Placer and El Dorado counties.
CAL FIRE says 78 buildings have been destroyed and another 13 are damaged.
CAL FIRE says approximately 9,236 homes remain threatened due to the fire.
On Monday, a large number of evacuation orders were lifted in both Placer and El Dorado counties as the fire continued to hold within its existing containment lines on the southern and western flanks. Several areas remain under evacuation orders due to their proximity to the fire and ongoing safety concerns, which firefighters and cooperators are working diligently to mitigate.
Today Reno firefighters and their assigned strike team are removing hose off the Mosquito Fire, which is near Auburn, Ca. Crews report the rain has helped extinguish this fire, while the fire remains at 76,290 acres, 39% containment, over 3000 firefighters are still assigned￼. pic.twitter.com/0xIPV861Lb— Reno Firefighters (@RenoFirefighter) September 20, 2022
Colder temperatures, good humidity recovery, and precipitation arrived overnight with the forecasted storm system which helped containment grow.
PG&E says an electrical fault was recorded around the same time the fire broke out. The utility disclosed the information in an incident report filed with the California Public Utilities Commission on September 8.
Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire.
CAL FIRE says the fire is burning in extremely difficult terrain including steep canyons where directly attacking the fire can be difficult.