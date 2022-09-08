The Mosquito Fire in Placer County is now 6,870-acres, yet still 0% contained after starting Tuesday night in the Oxbow Reservoir.
CAL FIRE says the fire is burning in extremely difficult terrain including steep canyons where directly attacking the fire can be difficult.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CAL FIRE says no buildings are threatened.
Smoke from the #MosquitoFire is moving east toward Reno/Sparks. The plume is expected to reach Washoe County this evening. Expect Moderate to Unhealthy air quality at times. #BeSmokeSmart by checking https://t.co/pcDg1A0F92 for the latest PM2.5 AQI nearest you. pic.twitter.com/paJ8wvm5ms— Washoe County AQMD (@WashoeCountyAQ) September 7, 2022
#MosquitoFire EVACUATION ORDERS:— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 7, 2022
Bath Road and Mosquito Ridge - west to Idlewild Road - streets north of Blackhawk Lane and north of Foresthill Road (to include Blackhawk, Black Oak, Ebbert Ranch Road, and all roads off Blackhawk Lane) - Finning Mill to Sugar Pine Reservoir pic.twitter.com/VsQy4IUWaz
9.6.22 TNF #MosquitoFire behavior observed from Tahoe National Forest wildland firefighters from TNF Foresthill Engine 342 & TNF Foresthill Fire Prevention Patrol 41 just before midnight on Oxbow Rd.& Circle Bridge as they work through the night. Fire Cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/fBrnXYZZ0T— USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) September 7, 2022