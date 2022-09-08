The Mosquito Fire in Placer County is now 6,870-acres, yet still 0% contained  after starting Tuesday night in the Oxbow Reservoir.

CAL FIRE says the fire is burning in extremely difficult terrain including steep canyons where directly attacking the fire can be difficult.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

CAL FIRE says no buildings are threatened. 

CAL FIRE, Sept. 7
Download PDF Mosquito Fire, Sept. 7
Mosquito Fire