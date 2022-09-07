A wildfire in Placer County is prompting several evacuation orders and warnings.
The 1,200+ acre Mosquito Fire is currently 0% contained after starting Tuesday night in the Oxbow Reservoir.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CAL FIRE says no buildings are threatened.
Smoke from the #MosquitoFire is moving east toward Reno/Sparks. The plume is expected to reach Washoe County this evening. Expect Moderate to Unhealthy air quality at times. #BeSmokeSmart by checking https://t.co/pcDg1A0F92 for the latest PM2.5 AQI nearest you. pic.twitter.com/paJ8wvm5ms— Washoe County AQMD (@WashoeCountyAQ) September 7, 2022
#MosquitoFire EVACUATION ORDERS:— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 7, 2022
Bath Road and Mosquito Ridge - west to Idlewild Road - streets north of Blackhawk Lane and north of Foresthill Road (to include Blackhawk, Black Oak, Ebbert Ranch Road, and all roads off Blackhawk Lane) - Finning Mill to Sugar Pine Reservoir pic.twitter.com/VsQy4IUWaz
9.6.22 TNF #MosquitoFire behavior observed from Tahoe National Forest wildland firefighters from TNF Foresthill Engine 342 & TNF Foresthill Fire Prevention Patrol 41 just before midnight on Oxbow Rd.& Circle Bridge as they work through the night. Fire Cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/fBrnXYZZ0T— USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) September 7, 2022