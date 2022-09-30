Containment on the Mosquito fire is now 90% as crews work on fire line construction and mop up on the 76,788-acre wildfire.
Previously, federal investigators took possession of a PG&E utility transmission pole and attached equipment in their probe into the cause of the ongoing Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties.
The utility said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the Forest Service is conducting a criminal investigation into the wildfire. The fire has destroyed at least 78 homes and other structures.
The utility said in a statement it is cooperating with the federal investigation and noted that the U.S. Forest Service has not determined the cause of the fire.
Currently, no buildings are threatened - previously more than 11,000 structures were threatened.
All evacuation orders for both Placer and El Dorado counties have now been lifted, allowing residents to return home.
PG&E says an electrical fault was recorded around the same time the fire broke out. The utility disclosed the information in an incident report filed with the California Public Utilities Commission initially on September 8.
Placer County previously proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)