The Mosquito Fire in Placer County is still 0% contained after starting Tuesday night in the Oxbow Reservoir.
As of Friday afternoon, the wildfire was 30,000 acres.
Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire.
CAL FIRE says the fire is threatening more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
CAL FIRE says the fire is burning in extremely difficult terrain including steep canyons where directly attacking the fire can be difficult.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
#MosquitoFire near Oxbow Reservoir, east of Forest Hill in Placer County is 14,250 acres and 0% contained. In Unified Command with @CALFIRENEU, @Tahoe_NF, @PlacerSheriff, and Foresthill Fire Protection District.https://t.co/XfOEpovydU pic.twitter.com/8uKViN7fmQ— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 9, 2022