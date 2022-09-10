The Mosquito Fire in Placer County and El Dorado County is still 0% contained after starting Tuesday night in the Oxbow Reservoir.
As of Saturday night, the wildfire was 37,236 acres.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office has issued new evacuation orders and warnings which you can find below.
NEW EVACUATION ORDERS FOR ZONES 21 AND 22 // NEW EVACUATION WARNINGS FOR ZONES 23 AND ZONE 25 Click here for details: https://t.co/k0qDDnMbw7 #mosquitofire #fire #cawx #PCSO #PlacerCounty pic.twitter.com/6GvEuo6v78— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 11, 2022
Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire.
CAL FIRE says the fire is threatening more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
CAL FIRE says the fire is burning in extremely difficult terrain including steep canyons where directly attacking the fire can be difficult.
This extreme fire behavior caused evacuation orders and evacuation warnings issued by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office for the communities of Volcanoville, Georgetown, Bottle Hill, Stumpy Meadows, Slate Mountain, and Cool. Placer County Sheriff’s Office also issued evacuation orders and evacuation warnings for the communities of Michigan Bluff, Baker Ranch, Crystal View Road & Bath Road, Foresthill, Todd Valley, Sky View Spring Garden, and Yankee Jims.
There are approximately 1,700 personnel assigned to the incident.
The priority for firefighting personnel is to provide life safety and structure protection for the community. Additionally, the construction of direct and indirect containment lines utilizing handcrews and bulldozers is a significant objective.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
#MosquitoFire near Oxbow Reservoir, east of Forest Hill in Placer County is 14,250 acres and 0% contained. In Unified Command with @CALFIRENEU, @Tahoe_NF, @PlacerSheriff, and Foresthill Fire Protection District.https://t.co/XfOEpovydU pic.twitter.com/8uKViN7fmQ— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 9, 2022