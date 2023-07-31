Authorities say a Sparks man died after a late-night motorcycle crash on U.S. 395 north near the Panther Valley off-ramp this month.
Nevada State Police say the driver and a passenger were riding a 2010 Harley-Davidson north on U.S. 395 on the off-ramp just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13th.
NSP says that's when the motorcycle crossed onto the center median and hit a traffic sign.
The driver, 50-year-old Michael Patrick Harney of Sparks, was thrown from the motorcycle and transported a nearby hospital where he later died. The unidentified passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.