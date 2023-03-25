Local motorcycle club, the Street Kings, hosted its 9th Annual Ride for Soldiers, an open ride benefiting Veterans Guest House on Saturday.
The local nonprofit organization promotes the health of the veteran community by providing a warm, inviting, temporary home and access to medical care.
The Street Kings decided to benefit Veterans Guest House as the Street Kings’ founder’s son, Andrey Lee, was in the service.
Food, drinks and other family friendly activities were part of the event.
To learn more about Veterans Guest House, you can visit their website here: Veterans Guest House