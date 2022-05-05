The entire state of Nevada is in an extreme drought or worse. Snowpack is below average throughout the state. Those conditions could mean that the biggest wildfire threat is in the mountains, this summer.
"The biggest wildfire threat this year is in the high elevation areas amongst the woodlands and forest types, heavier fuels that under these drought conditions are extremely susceptible to ignition and fire spread," Ryan Shane, Deputy Administrator for Nevada Division of Forestry said.
"There's a lot more fuel up there," Gov. Steve Sisolak, D-Nevada said. "This is good to hear that for the first time, last year, we treated more acreage than burned, which is good, so we're getting acreage back online."
Sisolak held his annual wildfire outlook briefing, Thursday. Several officials from local, state and federal fire agencies gave presentations about the threat of wildland fires throughout the summer. The idea is to build cooperation and collaboration between them and build relationships before a major fire happens.
"Knowing who to go to, who to call, how we're going to work together, building those partnerships now is exceptionally important," Brig. Gen. Michael Sean Peyerl, Nevada National Guard said. "That's what today is about."
The National Guard provides crews and aircraft. The Air Guard provides fixed wing planes and the Army Guard provides helicopters for fighting fires.
"Our air support can get into a lot of those areas that those hand crews have a really hard time, they can stop the fire before it becomes an issue," Peyerl said.
Fire seasons have gotten longer and more intense over the last two decades. Between 1980 and 1999, approximately 200,000 acres burned in Nevada each year. Between 2000 and 2019, that rose to nearly 500,000 acres annually.
"It's scary," Sisolak said. "I mean, it's more than doubled and we see that and it continues to grow."
"There's a measurable difference in temperature and the climate temperature, just the general climate temperature which ends up drying out fuels, so you get larger fire seasons, you get fuels that burn hotter and faster," Chief David Cochran, Reno Fire Department said.
The longer seasons and larger fires take their toll on firefighters and their equipment.
"When they're out there for days or literally weeks at a time, it wears on them," Cochran said. "It's a young man's game but it's wearing on everybody at all levels of service."
Fire crews also spend a lot of time clearing underbrush in forests. In 2021, they cleared more than 226,000 acres in Nevada. Less than 135,000 acres burned during the same year.
"They've done more in terms of removing fuel and getting breaks in place, so that hopefully, we'll be able to stop them once they start," Sisolak said.
"As we saw with the Caldor Fire, last year, that is the difference between total destruction of a community, a lot of times, and saving it," Shane said.
It is hard to predict how bad the fire season will be. Wet winters are historically followed by large wildfire seasons. This year's precipitation was below average in most places. That could mean less fuel in the rangelands and more in the mountains.