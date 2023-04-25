The Storey County Sheriff's Office has been undergoing a few changes in the past few months and one of those new changes includes the addition of a new mounted unit.
Storey County has a strong and rich history dating back to the Comstock era and with the help of some fantastic volunteers, the addition of mounted unit brings some of that history back through the Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Mike McCreary is heading up this unit with the help of Diesel.
Mike and Diesel have been serving northern Nevada for many years patrolling other areas of our region.
Now they will be patrolling Storey County, along with other mounted volunteers.
This unit is all volunteer and if you'd like more information you can contact the Storey County Sheriff’s Office at 775 847-0959 or Deputy Mike McCreary at 775 530-1738 or mmccreary@storeycounty.org.