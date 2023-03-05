Mt. Rose Highway along with I-80 over Donner Pass were closed most of the day Sunday as snow continues to pound most parts of northern California and Nevada.
As of 11:00 p.m., Mt Rose Highway is open with chain controls in effect and Eastbound I-80 is open to both passenger vehicles and trucks from Drum Forebay Rd to Stateline. Westbound I-80 is open at the Nevada State Line for passenger and essential trucks only. Chain controls are in effect.
Heavy snow is still expected in the Sierra and roads in the valley could be slick through Monday morning.