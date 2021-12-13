t. Rose Ski Tahoe will be closed on Monday due to severe weather.
The resort says when the storm breaks all Rose and Slide trails will be open with a few exceptions, likely Central Pacific at Slide.
"We have experienced several small snow fractures this am around the Rose side, a warning to those thinking of heading into back country. Always check with Sierra Avalanche Center before heading out."
Mt. Rose says chutes will not be open until snow management has been completed which is expected take several days.