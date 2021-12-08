Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced it will open for the season on Friday, Dec. 10 for skiing and snowboarding.
Top to bottom skiing and snowboarding will be available starting at 9:00 a.m. from the Main Lodge. The Northwest Express lift is scheduled to operate serving intermediate and advanced terrain only. Open trails will include Upper Northwest Passage down through the Kit Carson Bowl.
Beginner terrain is not currently available.
The Lodgepole Café and Timbers Bar will also be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All parking will be at the Main Lodge.
Ski School instruction and equipment rentals will not be available, but will be offered as open terrain increases.
For more information about resort services, conditions, or to purchase a lift ticket or season pass, visit www.skirose.com.
(Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe contributed to this report.)