Ski racing athletes from Washoe County high schools will compete in the Washoe County High School Championships at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe February 21-22.
The event brings together the top high school racers in the County to compete in a championship format event, racing and slalom (SL) and giant slalom (GS).
The top 12 racers from each school, approximately 100 students in total, will compete with slalom events taking place February 21, and giant slalom competitions scheduled on February 22. All events will take place on Sunrise Bowl on the Slide Bowl side of Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe with an 11 a.m. start time both days.
Spectators can view from the bottom of the course, located within walking distance from the Winters Creek Lodge parking lot.
“We’re proud to be the home mountain to our local high school race teams and excited to host the Washoe County High School Championships,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing director. “Events like these help foster a love for ski racing, ski culture, and winter sports among the next generation.”
Awards ceremonies will take place in the Winters Creek Lodge at the conclusion of each day’s races.
Learn more and purchase a lift ticket or season pass at www.skirose.com.