Washoe County Search and Rescue units located a hiker who was reported missing near Spooner Lake Tuesday afternoon.
A 23-year-old man went for a hike, leaving from the Spooner Lake Trailhead around 3:40 on Tuesday, February 2.
After getting lost, the hiker texted his brother for help sometime Wednesday morning.
Due to the possibility of freezing temperatures in the area, a multi-agency search began.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue – Specialized Vehicle Unit, RAVEN, the Washoe County Sheriff's - Hasty Team, Incline Patrol deputies, along with Douglas County and Carson City Search and Rescue Teams worked together in the search for the missing hiker.
Crews were able to locate the hiker and transport him to a nearby medical team who treated him for hypothermia.