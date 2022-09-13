Multiple people and animals were rescued from an apartment building in Sparks after crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday night.
The fire was reported at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Blvd around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
1st arriving engine reported heavy fire from the 1st floor to 2nd floor apartments.
Multiple rescues of people and animals from the balconies were successfully completed.
Fire is currently under control and under investigation.
No reported injuries of civilians or fire personnel.
Four engines, one truck, one battalion chief, and one fire investigator responded to the incident. REMSA also responded and stood by and assisted with rehab of fire crews