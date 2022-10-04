The Elko County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies noticed several stop signs, speed limit signs and street signs that were damaged in the Spring Creek trailer and housing subdivisions.
Upon a closer inspection of the damaged signs, police say it was determined a vehicle had pushed the street signs over.
Additional signs were damaged during the on October 3rd and 4th.
The sheriff's office believe these crimes occurred mostly during the late evening to morning hours of Saturday October 1, 2022 through Tuesday October 4, 2022.
They have also received home surveillance footage from two of the intersections.
The two videos provided very limited information regarding the vehicle.
Anyone with information on these crimes is encouraged to contact the Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 or Lieutenant Doug Fisher at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 775-777-2540
(Elko County Sheriff's Office)