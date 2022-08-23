The City of Sparks continues its Hello Summer Celebration Series with “Music at the Marina,” taking place at Sparks Marina, 300 Howard Drive, this Thursday, August 25 from 5 – 8 p.m.
The free event features music from local band White Water and food available for purchase from a variety of food trucks.
“Last month’s event was a huge success,” said Mayor Ed Lawson. “We encourage families to come out, listen to great music, and have some fun.”
In addition to live music, the City will set up cornhole boards, provide free swag and information on job opportunities. The City is also providing a free shuttle from the Outlets and Legends Mall. Please see the map for shuttle pick up location. Directional signs will also be posted.
Families are encouraged to bring pop-ups for shade and lawn chairs or blankets, if desired.
Alcohol is not permitted in city parks.