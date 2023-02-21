My Hometown Heroes is asking the community to ante up for a great cause at its first poker tournament of the year set for Friday, March 24 at Club Cal Neva.
Poker fans are invited to go all in and enjoy an evening of food, drink and fun with all proceeds of the night benefiting college bound cancer survivors with scholarships for the Fall 2023 semester.
“This event is a great opportunity to bring the community together for a significant cause,” said Brian Anderson, a former young adult cancer survivor himself, My Hometown Heroes board member and chair of the Ante Up Poker Tournament. “In 2022, My Hometown Heroes was able to provide $250,000 in scholarships to young cancer survivors thanks to events like the Ante Up Poker Tournament and we hope to hit more milestones thanks to the support from this amazing community.”
Tickets are $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10. Table sponsor opportunities are also available for $1,500 and $2,500.
Each ticket includes $3,000 in chips plus food and drink.
The first-place winner will take home a $500 prize, second place wins $250 and third place wins $125. Check-in begins at 5 p.m. and the tournament will begin at 6 p.m.
Details and event registration here or visit MyHometownHeroes.org.