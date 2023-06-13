The National Automobile Museum (NAM) has collaborated with Aaron S. Hagar to bring a new rockin’ exhibit to the Museum featuring art, artifacts, and vehicles from his personal collection.
The exhibit runs from June 15 through July 31, 2023, and is included with membership or the price of admission.
“Aaron’s passion, creativity, and dedication to the arts are unequaled, we are extremely honored that he has selected us to showcase his talents.” Stated Phil MacDougall, President of the National Automobile Museum.
Aaron Hagar is an artist, designer, and entertainer, and he is the owner of Rat Runners Garage in South Lake Tahoe, California. Rat Runners Garage is about the “Art of Resurrecting and Preserving Old Metal.”
This is an art-based, hot rod and custom shop where he and his team create outrageous and over-the-top Rat Rods, motorcycles, paintings, and original art. Utilizing and preserving old relics in his builds, Aaron and his crew love to re-purpose objects when creating their full-blown hot rods. No doubt a bit of Aaron’s talents came from his father, rock star Sammy Hagar.