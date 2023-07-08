The National Automobile Museum (NAM) has announced the opening of its temporary exhibit, “Tesla: Made in Nevada.”
This exhibit highlights Gigafactory Nevada, a 3,100-acre Tesla manufacturing campus with over 10,000 team members across Tesla, Panasonic, and other vendor partners.
To date, Gigafactory Nevada has produced more than 7.3 billion battery cells, 1.5 million battery packs, 4 million drive units, and 1 million energy modules.
Attendees will see the original model of Gigafactory Nevada, 2170 battery cells, battery modules, the 1 millionth battery pack built, and Tesla’s drive units.
“No company is more closely identified with the electric vehicle than Tesla,” said Phil MacDougall, NAM's president and executive director. “We are very excited to share this Tesla: Made in Nevada exhibit with our visitors and look forward to collaborating more with Tesla in the future."
The National Automobile Museum is located at 1 Museum Drive in Reno and the exhibit runs through August 31, 2023.