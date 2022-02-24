There's a brand new NASCAR exhibit at the National Automobile Museum.
The Museum will unveil a new exhibit on Friday, February 25, that will have you hearing "Ladies and Gentlemen! Start your engines!"
The exhibition showcases a lineup of seven cars instantly recognizable by fans for their significance in some of NASCAR's most memorable races and championship seasons.
Six of the seven cars are former Hendrick Motorsports team vehicles.
"We're thrilled to offer an exciting exhibit for fans and NASCAR lovers to enjoy," said Phil MacDougall, NAM's president and executive director. "This exhibit gives us a chance to honor the legacy of the sport and a few of its most legendary competitors, including Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson."
The exhibit opens on Friday, February 25, at 9 a.m.
For more information about the National Automobile Museum, named one of America’s Top 10 Automobile Museums, visit automuseum.org or call (775) 333-9300