Lawmakers in Carson City heard a proposal that would amend the state constitution to convert presidential elections to a popular vote system.
It's called the 'National Popular Vote Compact' and it would make it so Nevada's Electoral College votes go to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote.
According to the bill's text, for it to take effect, the bill would have to be passed in this legislative session as well as next - and then ratified by voters.
Other states with a majority of electoral votes would also have to enact the compact.
It's worth noting the bill passed in the legislature back in 2019, but vetoed by then-Governor Steve Sisolak.