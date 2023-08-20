With the remnants of Hurricane Hilary expected to hit our region tonight, the National Weather Service and Reno Fire Department are asking people to prepare themselves and their homes for the expected rain.
"We don't want to over sensationalize the situation," Dustin Norman, Senior Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Reno said. "Be prepared for minor nuisance flooding. If you flood in a typical winter storm, maybe take that into, consider and sandbag your local residence."
The City of Reno has six sandbag filling stations available around town.
Three of them are at local parks which those are Mira Loma park, Idlewild park, and Horseman's park.
There is also a station on Moya Boulevard, one at Reno Fire Department's station 5, and one at the City of Reno Corp yard on 1640 east commercial row.
For some of the sandbag locations, residents may need to bring their own shovel and bags.
Reno Fire is asking for parents and students to be prepared for the rain as they head to work and school.
"In August this is unusual, in wintertime it's normal, but prepare your children with warm clothing, bring an umbrella, check the bus schedule for the bus stops, pay attention to the news first thing in the morning," Brad Drum, Battalion Chief for the Reno Fire Department said.
The department is also cautioning people of driving over flooded roadways.
"One of those situations could be flooding roadways we don't want anyone to cross a roadway that you can't see the asphalt on, or you can't see the dirt road," Drum said. "Those are the most dangerous cars get stuck. Stay in your vehicle call 911 we'll come bail you out."
The Weather Service says we may see some thunderstorms for tomorrow.
"However, tomorrow once we start getting a little clearer in the afternoon, we may see a few more thunderstorms," Norman said.