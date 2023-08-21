The National Weather Service in Reno has extended their Special Weather Statement for Fernley, Fallon and Silver Springs until 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
Affected areas shown below:
Original Article, August 21, 4:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Special Weather Statement for Fernley, Fallon and Silver Springs.
The statement is in effect until 5 p.m. and warns of heavy rainfall with rates up to an inch per hour, gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour and lightning.
People are advised to seek shelter in a sturdy structure.