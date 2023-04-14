Even though the warmer weather feels nice... It's also creating a bit of concern about minor flooding this weekend.
The National Weather Service shared where they are most concerned with flooding throughout the weekend.
"The areas that we are concerned with we are concerned with those lower-level creeks and streams," said Edan Lindaman, Senior Meteorologist at National Weather Service in Reno. "So, there's lots of those it's hard to account for all of those. Any areas that experienced higher flows last weekend they can plan on seeing higher flows this weekend and possibly even higher for this weekend."
Another area of concern that the weather service shared is that they can't rule out minor mainstream flooding on the Susan River and forks of the Carson and Walker rivers.
With the warmer temperatures increasing snow melt which causes a risk for flooding, the cooler weather expected next week will help with potential overflows.
"We'll being seeing those fluctuations in temperature," Lindaman said. "I know everybody really likes the warm temperatures. We are kind of getting these pops back down into those lower temperature ranges which allows the snow melt to not melt as rapidly. So having these cool down periods are actually very helpful to not have all the snow melt come off all at once."
When speaking to the Truckee River Flood Authority today, they said that while the Truckee is elevated, they don't expect it to flood, unless a powerful atmospheric river were to come through.
Which they say is unlikely.
They also recommended for people not to swim in the river until late June early July.
"The Truckee River is currently elevated, so the water's off color, it is high," said Greg Robison Executive Director of Truckee River Flood Management Authority. "It's not safe to go out there and just swim in the Truckee River right now, but it is not getting over its banks and flooding into neighborhoods or anything else like that."
The National Weather Service they are keeping their eyes on potential flooding throughout the weekend, and said this weekend will be a preview of what to expect in the coming months.