Even though it was snowing up in Tahoe today, that doesn't mean people shouldn't prepare for the inevitable fires coming this summer.
Today the City of South Lake Tahoe and Al Tahoe Firewise USA hosted the National Wildfire Preparedness Day with speakers Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil
The biggest takeaway I got from the event was if everyone does their part to reduce fire risk, it helps the community as a whole.
"The whole concept is reducing what's flammable around the home," said Kim George, Fire Marshall for South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue. "It's home hardening. It's making your house, neighborhood and your community safer. By reducing fire threat, by reducing fire fuel around your home it makes a big difference for reducing fire risk."
Some of the first priorities they are asking for people to consider is fencing and siding.
They say to make sure your fence is made from nonflammable materials and for siding to be made from ignition resistant material.
They also ask for people to remove any vines or plants as well.
For decks and elevated porches, they are asking for people to remove any debris underneath and to place metal mesh screening between low profile desks and the ground to block embers from coming through.
On your roof they are asking people to remove debris and any flammable materials from the roof, gutter and chimney.
They are also advising you to remove tree limbs that are within 10 feet.
For more information on things to look out of around your house visit the site here:
NFPA - Preparing homes for wildfire
California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara spoke at the event about new insurance changes that offers discounts and rewards for homeowners and businesses in California who do fire mitigation work for their homes.
While it was snowing today in Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue is still advising people to have a plan.
"There's a lot of things people can do and even if there is snow that's covering people's property they can plan," George said. "They can start planning for what they're doing over the summer. "