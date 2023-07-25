Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday.
A family spokesman said medical staff treated him and he was transported to a hospital.
The spokesman said Bronny was in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit.
“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the spokesman said. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”
Bronny James was one of the nation's top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)