After 16 reported incidents, Ford is recalling 39,013 Expedition and Navigator SUVs in the U.S. built between Dec. 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021.
Ford Motor Company is advising customers that may have these vehicles to park their vehicles outside and away from structures while Ford investigates the cause of under hood fires.
As of Ford’s filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there have been no reported incidents with vehicles built before or after these dates.
The incidents are believed to originate in the rear of the engine compartment near the passenger side of the vehicle.
Fourteen of the incidents occurred on vehicles owned by rental companies (across multiple locations) and two were retail customer vehicles. Of the 16 incidents, 12 reportedly occurred while the vehicle was parked and off, one reportedly while the vehicle was parked and on, and three reportedly while the vehicle was in motion.
Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this recall and is not aware of any accidents related to this issue. The company is aware of one reported injury resulting from the issue.
“We are working around-the-clock to determine the root cause of this issue and subsequent remedy so that customers can continue to enjoy using their vehicles” said Jeffrey Marentic, General Manager, Ford Passenger Vehicles. “We recognize the importance of staying in touch with our customers until we resolve this matter.”
