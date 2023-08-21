Donald Trump is doubling down on debunked claims about the 2020 election as he fights criminal charges that he sought to overturn the will of the voters and seeks a second term. The former president says he plans to produce new evidence, presumably during his trial, showing fraud in Georgia — even though dozens of courts, independent audits and external investigations have found no evidence of significant fraud in the election. While Trump's use of old, discredited claims about the election may not win him many new voters, they may help rally Republicans who refuse to accept Joe Biden's win and help Trump raise money for his legal defense.