Tax season is here and so are the scammers, so when you plan on filing your taxes it's important to know what to do and who to trust. IRS Spokesman, Raphael Tulino, says that one of the most important things to know is the IRS will only reach out to you through mail. So, if you ever receive a text, phone call or email claiming to be the IRS, that's probably not the case.
Tulino states, "One of the more common things we've seen recently is something called 'shmishing' which is out of the blue random texts that allegedly are from the IRS which are alerting you to some sort of COVID benefit like the economic impact payments, the stimulus payments, and/or the advanced child tax credit payments."
Tulino says that lots of these scams approach individuals with an aggressive manner. Demanding or threatening people into paying money otherwise they could face serious consequences.
"IRS will never demand or threaten anything. Eventually, if you ignore enough letters in the mail you may get a phone call, but that's because you've ignored enough letters in the mail and we're trying to get a hold of you as a taxpayer because you have an obligation that you have failed to respond to," Tulino says.
The IRS spokesman advises that the more you minimize your cyber footprint, the least likely you'll be targeted by scammers. The best method to handle a possible scam is to simply ignore it. If you plan on working with a tax professional, make sure to do your research and know all official tax preparers have a PTIN (Preparer Tax Identification Number).