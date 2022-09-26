Nevada Red Cross Volunteers deploying to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

Trained disaster volunteers from the American Red Cross of Nevada have deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian continues to threaten the area.
Today, September 26, 2022, more than 500 Red Cross disaster relief workers from across the country are on the ground or enroute poised to respond.
“The American Red Cross and our partners are working to be ready when and if people need to evacuate the area,” said Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “We have supplies and workers in place to make sure everyone impacted by the storm has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support, and comfort in the face of this potentially devastating storm.”
Among the Nevada volunteers and preparing for mass care, sheltering, and relief efforts in Florida is Reno resident Cherie Reisinger; Pahrump resident Dene Shaver; Las Vegas residents Kathleen Palley and William Jacob; and Northern Nevada resident James Wright.
“They will join other Red Crossers who are coordinating with community and government partners to ensure residents have the help they may need if the storm hits the area,” Ruster said. “When the disaster call goes out, our dedicated Nevada team members never hesitate. We should all be proud of them.”
Crucial supplies such as pallets of water, meals, and disaster cleanup kits are being brought in for the relief effort, Ruster said.