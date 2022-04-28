A person has tested positive for avian influenza A(H5) virus (H5 bird flu) in the U.S., as reported by Colorado and confirmed by the CDC.
The CDC says the case occurred in a person who had direct exposure to poultry and was involved in the culling (depopulating) of poultry with presumptive H5N1 bird flu. The patient reported fatigue for a few days as their only symptom and has since recovered.
The patient was isolated and treated with the influenza antiviral drug oseltamivir. While it is possible the detection of H5 bird flu in this specimen is a result of surface contamination, that can’t be determined at this point and the positive test result meets the criteria for an H5 case.
This case does not change the human risk assessment for the general public, which CDC considers to be low. However, people who have job-related or recreational exposures to infected birds are at higher risk of infection should take appropriate precautions outlined in CDC guidance.
The CDC says they've been monitoring for illness among people exposed to H5N1 virus-infected birds since these outbreaks were detected in U.S. wild birds and poultry in late 2021 and into 2022. To date, H5N1 viruses have been found in U.S. commercial and backyard birds in 29 states and in wild birds in 34 states. CDC has tracked the health of more than 2,500 people with exposures to H5N1 virus-infected birds and this is the only case that has been found to date.
Other people involved in the culling operation in Colorado have tested negative for H5 virus infection, but they are being retested out of an abundance of caution.
The U.S. Department of Interior and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are the lead federal departments for avian influenza outbreak investigation and control in wild birds, and USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is the lead agency for such activities in domestic birds such as poultry. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and CDC are the lead federal partners for public health for this situation.
(The CDC contributed to this report)