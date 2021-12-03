Biden Signs Stopgap Bill on December 3, 2021
President Joe Biden has signed into law the stopgap spending bill that will keep the federal government running through Feb. 18.

The White House thanked congressional leaders for their work - they had defused a partisan standoff after Senate Republicans tried to hold off swift passage over federal vaccine mandates.

Earlier Friday, Biden said it was worth praising bipartisanship, but “funding the government isn’t a great achievement, it’s the bare minimum of what needs to get done.”

The bill keeps the government running for 11 more weeks, generally at current spending levels, while adding $7 billion to aid Afghanistan evacuees.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)