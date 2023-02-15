Weather Alert

...FRIGID LOW TEMPERATURES, SUBZERO MOUNTAIN WIND CHILLS... * A cold air mass will remain across the Sierra and western Nevada through midweek before temperatures slowly rebound to near season averages by late weekend. * Frigid overnight low temperatures are expected through mid-week with the coldest temperatures expected Thursday morning. Widespread lows in the teens and single digit lows are possible with colder valleys dropping below zero in the Sierra. Notoriously cold Sierra Valleys such as the Martis Valley, Bridgeport, and Bodie could plummet into double digits negative values. * Dangerous wind chills as cold as -20 to -30 degrees are expected across exposed high elevation Sierra ridgetops tonight with blustery northeast winds continuing into Wednesday morning. While east winds will subside though Wednesday afternoon, wind chills could remain as cold as -10 degrees on the exposed ridges. Be sure to wear appropriate insulated clothing and minimize bare skin exposure to prevent frostbite.