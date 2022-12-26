Reno-Tahoe International Airport passengers are facing flight delays and cancellations as winter storms persist nationwide.
Airport officials are encouraging visitors to bring fully-charged cell phones, snacks, and refillable water bottles to prepare for long wait times.
“One of the biggest travel tips we can give you right now is to check with your airline before you come to the airport to make sure your flight is on-time,” said Stacey Sunday, communications director with the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority.
She said that the airport is seeing over 15,000 passengers through its doors during peak travel times.
With ongoing construction in the pick-up and drop-off area, she added that the airport is encouraging drivers to take advantage of the cell phone waiting lot.
“Bring your patience with you,” Sunday said. “I know it’s tough right now, but it’s exciting that everyone’s back to traveling, and we’re here.”
For information on current flights, visit this link: https://bit.ly/3PPOrKc