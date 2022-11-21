The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is seeking to partner with a Nevada-based organization to develop a data collection methodology to track overall food insecurity data in Nevada, including the efforts of multiple food assistance programs relative to projected need and subsequent outcomes.
The NDA expects this project to be an agile annual report that can be gathered as needed to get an accurate and robust picture of food insecurity statewide.
“The NDA has been working hard to identify gaps in food security and implement programs to address them,” said NDA Director Jennifer Ott. “This project will help us measure the impact of these programs and identify ways that we can better assist to ensure that all Nevadans have access to food.”
The Food Insecurity Data Collection and Reporting project is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The NDA has allocated $500,000 for this project and intends to partner with one vendor following a careful review of proposals.
Any for-profit, non-profit, or publicly owned organization or company with proven experience developing research and data collection methodologies and demographic indicators for tracking and analyzing complex data to formulate key findings is encouraged to apply. Applications must be submitted via email to nfp@agri.nv.gov by Dec. 29, 2022.
Learn more at agri.nv.gov/Administration/Grant_Opportunities.