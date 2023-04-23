The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) will begin to offer free soil testing for homeowners within the Carson River Superfund Site. Funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), this program is voluntary and free-of-charge.
The Carson River was designated a Superfund Site due to historic mining activity beginning in the 1800s.
Over time, metals such as mercury, arsenic, and lead may have spread into areas currently used for single-family housing. Testing is expected to begin later this year, with the goal of providing residents with information about the levels of these metals in their yards. If the levels exceed established public health standards, NDEP and EPA will work with homeowners to discuss options for cleanup.
Homes will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority going to homes with children and/or a higher potential for exposure to these metals. If you are interested in participating in this soil testing program, contact NDEP by calling (775) 687-9368 or by sending an email to CRMS@ndep.nv.gov.
Emails must include:
- First and last name
- Address
- Contact information
- Ages of children in your home
The presence of mercury, arsenic, and lead in soil can be a health concern if the metals are ingested, particularly for children. This no-cost sampling program is an opportunity for families to stay informed about their potential health risks.
"As part of our mission to protect public health and the environment, NDEP is pleased to offer qualifying residents and families in the Carson River community the opportunity to participate in this soil sampling program," said NDEP Administrator Jennifer Carr. "We look forward to working with property owners to share information about metals levels around their homes and, if necessary, to discuss options that may be available to them based on the results and their preferences going forward. We appreciate EPA’s funding for this important program, benefitting Nevada children, families, and the natural environment."
This soil sampling program is currently only available to homeowners in Storey County, Lyon County, and Carson City.
Please review the attached map to see if your home is in the potential contamination source area outlined in green. Interested tenants or renters will need to work with their property owners to apply for soil testing.
To learn more, you can review the EPA story map, or visit the NDEP website.(Nevada Division of Environmental Protection)