Ahead of Earth Day on April 22, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) is excited to announce that nearly $5.5 million in Volkswagen (VW) Settlement grants will be leveraged to replace over a dozen diesel trucks and buses with new emissions-free electric vehicles in Clark County and Carson City.
Collectively, these electric vehicle replacements will eliminate more than 100 tons of harmful diesel pollution, improving overall air quality and supporting the goal of a healthy, sustainable, climate-resilient Nevada.
For this current grant cycle, all of Nevada’s VW settlement grant awards will be dedicated to transportation electrification projects, which include the following:
• Clark County Department of Aviation (Clark County): $4,950,000 - Replace 11 diesel-powered shuttle buses with electric buses at Harry Reid International Airport
• MGM Grand Hotel (Clark County): $265,000 - Replace a diesel-powered delivery truck with an electric truck
• Carson Tahoe Health (Carson City): $241,009 - Replace a diesel-powered delivery truck with an electric truck
“How we transport ourselves and move goods across Nevada matters – for our environment, for our air quality, and for the health and vibrancy of our communities,” said NDEP Administrator Greg Lovato. “As Nevada moves full speed ahead towards a more equitable and sustainable transportation future, NDEP is proud to partner with Clark County, MGM, and Carson Tahoe Health to invest VW funds in projects that support the electrification of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles that travel in and around our communities and neighborhoods.”
“We are honored to be awarded this grant by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection to assist in our transition to electric shuttle buses at Harry Reid International Airport,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation. “LAS is committed to being an industry leader in sustainability, as well as protecting this beautiful community we call home. This grant will help us replace 11 diesel-powered buses and ensure that our sustainability efforts extend beyond our airport’s fence lines.”
“Utilizing an electric truck is just one additional way Carson Tahoe Health can work to keep our air clean and reduce the impact to our environment,” said Dave Lamb, Manager of Plant Ops at Carson Tahoe Health. “We want to be good stewards of our resources because we know this impacts our community’s health. Thanks to advancements in technology and the State’s commitment to move in that direction, we can put our community first and do our part to mitigate environmental issues in our region.”
NDEP's VW grant program perfectly captures the spirit of this year’s Earth Day Theme, Invest in Our Planet. These grants are funded by a $25 million VW Settlement awarded to Nevada in 2017, after the automaker admitted to intentionally installing devices on its diesel vehicles to “cheat” emissions tests. Since 2018, Nevada has leveraged more than $20 million from the VW Settlement to help public, private, and nonprofit agencies replace diesel-powered vehicles and equipment with low and zero-emission electric alternatives, including freight trucks, delivery trucks, school buses, airport ground support equipment, and transit buses, and to build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Nevada’s highways.
To date, these projects have collectively eliminated more than 900 tons of harmful NOx vehicle pollution statewide, more than one-and-a-half times the amount of NOx emitted by all VW cheating vehicles operating in Nevada. As Nevada continues to grapple with the sweeping impacts of climate change, reducing transportation pollution and improving air quality are more critical than ever to ensure a healthy, sustainable future for the Silver State.
(The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection contributed to this story)